Wladimir Klitschko hits hotel with tee shot at Alfred Dunhill Links
Wladimir Klitschko received a lucky reprieve after finding the fairway in unlikely circumstances at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The former boxing heavyweight world champion swapped the ring for the golf course this week in Scotland, where celebrities play alongside European Tour professionals across three venues.
Klitschko partnered Germany's Max Kieffer for the event, with the pair a combined four under for the day as they made their way to St Andrews' par-four last.
The 12-handicapper elect to hit a driver off the tee at the 357-yard hole, where he sliced his effort and saw it spray right and seemingly heading out of bounds.
Klitschko's concerns quickly disappeared and turned into a smile, as his shot cannoned off one of the hotels patrolling the right side of the golf course and bounced favourably onto the fairway.
