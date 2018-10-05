Wladimir Klitschko hits hotel with tee shot at Alfred Dunhill Links

1:08 Watch how Wladimir Klitschko hit a hotel with a stray tee shot at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Watch how Wladimir Klitschko hit a hotel with a stray tee shot at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Wladimir Klitschko received a lucky reprieve after finding the fairway in unlikely circumstances at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The former boxing heavyweight world champion swapped the ring for the golf course this week in Scotland, where celebrities play alongside European Tour professionals across three venues.

Klitschko partnered Germany's Max Kieffer for the event, with the pair a combined four under for the day as they made their way to St Andrews' par-four last.

Max Kieffer partners Klitschko for the first three days

The 12-handicapper elect to hit a driver off the tee at the 357-yard hole, where he sliced his effort and saw it spray right and seemingly heading out of bounds.

Klitschko's concerns quickly disappeared and turned into a smile, as his shot cannoned off one of the hotels patrolling the right side of the golf course and bounced favourably onto the fairway.

Click on the video above to see Klitschko's hotel hit!

