Tyrrell Hatton increases chance of third Dunhill Links title with one-shot lead

Tyrrell Hatton increased his chances of a third successive Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title as the Ryder Cup winner earned a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 26-year-old, aiming to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win the same European Tour event for three years in succession, fired a six-under 66 in benign conditions at St Andrews with Marcus Fraser enjoying a birdie-birdie finish at Kingsbarns to be his nearest challenger.

Did you know... Tiger Woods won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational from 2005 to 2007.

Hatton, who began one off the midway lead, followed a birdie at the second with eagles at the fifth and ninth as he hit the turn with a three-shot lead.

Tyrrell Hatton made the most of relatively benign conditions to card a six-under 66 on the Old Course

The Englishman recovered from a bogey at the 12th with back-to-back gains and despite a disappointing bogey at the 17th, he found the green with his drive at the closing hole to pick up another birdie.

"It would be pretty surreal," Hatton told Sky Sports, about prospect of becoming just the second Englishman after Sir Nick Faldo to win the same European Tour event three years in succession.

"I am certainly going to go out there tomorrow and give it my best. But to join that club would be so special. All I can do is give it my best shot and hope for the best."

Hatton found the green with his tee shot at the 18th but was unable to finish with an eagle

Fraser moved himself into firm contention after the three-time Tour winner turned in 35 before picking up four birdies to finish at 13 under overall, after a four-under 68, two clear of Tommy Fleetwood and Stephen Gallacher.

Fleetwood, also playing his third round at St Andrews, made a blistering start as he picked up seven shots through his opening 12 holes but consecutive bogeys at the 16th and 17th saw him endure a frustrating finish to his round.

Stephen Gallacher made six birdies during a blemish-free third round

Gallacher, champion in 2004, surged into contention with a blemish-free six-under 66 at the Old Course as the former Ryder Cup player goes in search of his first title since the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in 2014.

Overnight leaders Andrea Pavan and Lucas Bjerregaard are in share of fifth place after respective rounds of one-under 71 at Carnoustie, while Brooks Koepka moved into the group at nine-under after an impressive seven-under 65, which included 10 birdies, at St Andrews.

Brooks Koepka is five shots off the lead after his seven-under 65 at St Andrews

Ryder Cup vice-captains Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell and Robert Karlsson were among the names to miss the cut, which sees the field reduced to 60 including ties, for the final round while Martin Kaymer and Matthew Fitzpatrick will also not feature on Sunday.

Due to forecasted high winds, predicted to gust up to 40mph, the final round at the Old Course will begin with a shotgun start, where all players will tee off simultaneously using all 18 holes, at 8:30am.

Live coverage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final round from St Andrews will begin at 10.00am on Sky Sports Golf.