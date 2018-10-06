Tony Finau finds trouble after wayward drive at St Andrews

0:28 Tony Finau was unable to match his undoubted power with accuracy off the tee as he found trouble off the 18th tee at St Andrews. Tony Finau was unable to match his undoubted power with accuracy off the tee as he found trouble off the 18th tee at St Andrews.

Tony Finau is known as one of the biggest hitters in the game but the member of USA’s Ryder Cup losing side found an unusual landing spot on the 18th hole at St Andrews.

Finau, playing his first full competitive round at the home of golf, hit an errant tee shot down the final hole of his third round on the Old Course as his ball travelled out of bounds before landing in a building under construction.

Players often look to reach the green with their drive and Finau had the length to achieve that but with plenty of open fairway left of the tee, the American failed to find the required accuracy as his hopes of finishing with a flourish were damaged.

Tony Finau went out of bounds with his drive down the final hole of the Old Course

Finau, who along with Brooks Koepka made the trip to Scotland from Le Golf National, was forced to settle for a disappointing bogey-bogey finish to his round leaving him in a share for 20th spot at six under - a full eight shots behind leader and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton.

Despite dropping a couple of shots down the stretch, Finau was generally pleased with his one-under 71 ahead of predicted gusty conditions on Sunday.

"For the most part I feel like I have been able to limit the mistakes but coming down the end today I made a few bogeys today which wasn't great but I am looking forward to getting out there again tomorrow," Finau told Sky Sports.

"Links golf is one that I am not familiar with but I really love it. I enjoy the creativity. It's a lot of fun. I need to do a better job tomorrow."

