Takumi Kanaya wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to secure Masters and The Open qualification

Takumi Kanaya secured a place at next year's Masters and The Open with a two-shot victory at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Singapore.

The 20-year-old is the first player from Japan to win the title since Hideki Matsuyama won back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 as a closing 65 saw him finish two clear of countryman Keita Nakajima and India's Rayhan Thomas at Sentosa Golf Club.

Kanaya began the final round two shots back from leader Yuxin Lin but after a delay due to the threat of lightning midway through the round, the Japanese golfer made three straight birdies from the 14th to 16th on his way to securing a memorable success.

"It's simply like a dream come true to me," said Tanaya, who will also receive an exemption into the Amateur Championship in 2019.

"I always dreamed of playing in The Masters and The Open Championship… I received a call from Hideki Matsuyama when I walked off the course and that was amazing.

"He won this title twice and I'd love to come close to playing as well as he did… I've played in the British Amateur before and I know how important it is to control the ball on the links. I look forward to testing myself in those conditions again at Portrush."

Nakajima and Thomas have received a place in The Open Qualifying Series with the opportunity to qualify for the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush courtesy of their runners-up finishes.

Defending champion Lin fell away from contention after three dropped shots in the first half of his closing round and after another dropped shot at the 12th he snapped his putter in frustration, using an iron on the green from then on.

Next year's Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will take place at Sheshan Golf Club near Shanghai from September 26-29 2019.