Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open after beating Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker in play-off
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 08/10/18 7:30am
Kevin Tway hit three consecutive birdies in the play-off to seal his first PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open in California.
The American was in a three-way race for the title after going around in 71 in the final day and finishing on 14-under alongside compatriots Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker.
Snedeker could only manage par on the first play-off hole, the 18th, while Moore and Tway both hit birdies on the first two play-off holes.
The title was decided at the 10th, Tway carding a three on the par-4 for the win.
Snedeker went into the final round with a three-shot lead but had a torrid back-nine in which he dropped four shots to go around in 74.
Conversely, Moore played himself into contention with a round of 67 having started the day seven shots off the lead.
Martin Laird was the highest placed Briton but fell 31 places to joint 46th with a round of 76, including a double bogey on the par-3 second.