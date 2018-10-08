Kevin Tway wins Safeway Open after beating Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker in play-off

0:39 Kevin Tway won the Safeway Open in California Kevin Tway won the Safeway Open in California

Kevin Tway hit three consecutive birdies in the play-off to seal his first PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open in California.

The American was in a three-way race for the title after going around in 71 in the final day and finishing on 14-under alongside compatriots Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker.

Snedeker could only manage par on the first play-off hole, the 18th, while Moore and Tway both hit birdies on the first two play-off holes.

The title was decided at the 10th, Tway carding a three on the par-4 for the win.

Tway beat Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker in a play-off

Snedeker went into the final round with a three-shot lead but had a torrid back-nine in which he dropped four shots to go around in 74.

Conversely, Moore played himself into contention with a round of 67 having started the day seven shots off the lead.

Martin Laird was the highest placed Briton but fell 31 places to joint 46th with a round of 76, including a double bogey on the par-3 second.