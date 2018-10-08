'Moliwood' and Ryder Cup stars to reunite at Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari formed an unbeatable partnership

Golf's hottest partnership will be reunited for the first time since the Ryder Cup at this week's Sky Sports British Masters.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari formed an unbeatable partnership at Le Golf National - becoming the first European paring to win four points from four consecutive matches - and their close friendship led to the duo being dubbed 'Moliwood'.

Fleetwood spent last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - where he finished tied for second alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton behind Lucas Bjerregaard - while Molinari took the week off after an intense summer that also saw him win the Open Championship in July.

Both players will be present at Walton Heath this week for the event hosted by another Ryder Cup hero in Justin Rose.

They will be joined by team-mates Thorbjorn Olesen, while Europe captain Thomas Bjorn is also in the field alongside his five vice captains - Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell.

Thomas Bjorn will resume his playing duties at Walton Heath

Speaking at St Andrews last week, Fleetwood said he was proud of what he and Molinari had achieved against the Americans.

"It was great for us to have that contribution for the team. We were just part of that whole environment and that whole team," he said.

Justin Rose is hosting the event at Walton Heath

"I think from Friday morning when we were at our most nervous, to have that contribution which kind of sparked a bit of momentum I think was very important."

You can see how Europe's Ryder Cup stars fare at Walton Heath with live coverage all week of the Sky Sports British Masters, beginning with the Hero Challenge from 6.30pm on Tuesday.