British Masters: John Terry shows off golfing talents in Sky Zone
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 10/10/18 5:32pm
John Terry demonstrated how his sporting talents extend further than the football pitch during a visit to the Sky Zone at the Sky Sports British Masters.
The Chelsea legend was at Walton Heath for the traditional pre-tournament Pro-Am, where he played alongside former Masters champion Danny Willett and ex-Liverpool stars Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler.
Terry - who announced his footballing retirement on Monday - plays off a handicap of nine but revealed that he has set his sights on getting to a lower figure over the coming years.
Ahead of his afternoon tee time in the star-studded event, Terry joined Nick Dougherty to discuss his love of golf and also demonstrate his impressive swing.
Click on the video above to see Terry in the Sky Zone!
