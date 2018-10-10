British Masters: John Terry shows off golfing talents in Sky Zone

3:09 John Terry showed off his golfing talents in the Sky Zone at the Sky Sports British Masters John Terry showed off his golfing talents in the Sky Zone at the Sky Sports British Masters

John Terry demonstrated how his sporting talents extend further than the football pitch during a visit to the Sky Zone at the Sky Sports British Masters.

The Chelsea legend was at Walton Heath for the traditional pre-tournament Pro-Am, where he played alongside former Masters champion Danny Willett and ex-Liverpool stars Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler.

Terry - who announced his footballing retirement on Monday - plays off a handicap of nine but revealed that he has set his sights on getting to a lower figure over the coming years.

Terry spent the majority of his career at Chelsea

Ahead of his afternoon tee time in the star-studded event, Terry joined Nick Dougherty to discuss his love of golf and also demonstrate his impressive swing.

