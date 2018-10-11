Sky Sports British Masters: Family join Robert Karlsson in Pro-Am at Walton Heath

4:21 Sky Sports gave one lucky family the chance to play in the British Masters Pro-Am. Nick Dougherty caught up with them in the Sky Zone Sky Sports gave one lucky family the chance to play in the British Masters Pro-Am. Nick Dougherty caught up with them in the Sky Zone

Sky Sports gave one lucky family an opportunity they will never forget as they joined Ryder Cup vice-captain Robert Karlsson in the Pro-Am at the British Masters.

The Harris family of Mark, Leona and son Cameron tested their credentials at Walton Heath on Wednesday in glorious conditions ahead of the fourth edition of the revamped tournament on the European Tour schedule.

Ahead of teeing up alongside Karlsson, the 2008 European Tour Order of Merit champion, the competition winners joined Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty in the Sky Zone to preview their fantastic prize.

"It was totally unexpected. We were absolutely honoured to be able to represent Sky. We are just so excited," Leona, playing with a handicap of 19, said.

Mark, who boasts a handicap of eight, said he expected Cameron to overtake him in ability within a couple of years and the trio showed off their swings ahead of featuring in the afternoon's live televised coverage.

"We play an awful lot together. But to come here and play with Robert Karlsson... you just can't describe it," Mark said.

Cameron, who plays off 23, impressed Dougherty the most with his swing and picked Tommy Fleetwood as the player he was most looking forward to seeing.

Ryder Cup stars Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen join tournament host Justin Rose as the headline acts in the field as European Tour golf returns to Walton Heath for the first time in 27 years this week.

