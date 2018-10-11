Golf News

Sky Sports British Masters quiz: Put your knowledge to the test

The European Tour's star names are at Walton Heath for the Sky Sports British Masters, but how much do you remember from the tournament's history?

2017 recap: Dunne's victory

Relive Paul Dunne's impressive success at the 2017 British Masters.

A number of Thomas Bjorn's winning European Ryder Cup team and all five of his vice-captains are in action in Surrey, where FedExCup champion Justin Rose is the latest Englishman to host the event.

The tournament has a prestigious roll of honour, with Seve Ballesteros and Sir Nick Faldo among its former winners, while Ireland's Paul Dunne looks to defend his title after successfully holding off Rory McIlroy a year ago.

The event has played a key role in the European Tour calendar since its return to the schedule, with large crowds expected again this week.

How much can you recall from the tournament archives? Take the quiz below to see how much you remember!

Watch the Sky Sports British Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports!

