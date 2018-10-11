Sky Sports British Masters: Eddie Pepperell's 'astonishing' mega-spin hole in one

1:12 Eddie Pepperell made a remarkable hole in one during the opening round of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath. Eddie Pepperell made a remarkable hole in one during the opening round of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath.

Eddie Pepperell left the Sky Sports commentary team in astonishment with a remarkable hole in one during the first round of the British Masters.

The world No 50 was one-under par through his opening eight holes at Walton Heath before he took aim at the par-three ninth hole.

Pepperell, playing alongside Luke Donald and Sam Horsfield, followed his tee shot with intent as his effort flew right on line before the ball struck the bottom of the pin before veering up and bouncing nearby before rolling back into the cup.

The ball appeared to defy all semblance of logic!

Eddie Pepperell picked up three shots in three holes over the front nine

Sky Sports' Mark Roe described it as "one of the most astonishing hole in ones" while the rest of the team, including on-course commentator Wayne Riley, were left debating what actually had happened long after it happened.

The ace was not only valuable to Pepperell in terms of his chances at the tournament, but he also earned a cheque for £10,000 converted to the currency LIFEtoken, while a further £10,000 will be donated to the European Tour Foundation and Cancer Research UK Kids and teens.

"I thought it pitched in the hole, shot up like it was going to go to the back of the green from where we were stood and then all of a sudden it disappeared," Pepperell told Sky Sports' Tim Barter.

"My eyes started to go a little bit so I wasn't sure what had happened to be honest. What actually did happen?"

Pepperell with Luke Chittock, CEO of LIFElabs.io after he made a hole-in-one

The spectacular hole in one marked the start of an eagle-birdie-eagle run before he recovered from two bogeys with a closing birdie for a five-under 67 to join Matt Wallace and Tommy Fleetwood in the clubhouse lead at five-under par.

Pepperell, who won the Qatar Masters for his maiden tour title, has picked up three top 10 finishes in his last five appearances and is determined to use the fast start as a springboard to have a good finish to the season.

"I just want to keep doing what I've been doing. It's as simple as that. It would be quite easy for me to get a little carried away with what's at stake, I guess, in some ways," he said.

I'm finding a way of staying in the present, which is what matters right now. Eddie Pepperell

"But the good thing with me it seems is that if I have a bad day I'm not really angry with that. I'm finding a way of staying in the present, which is what matters right now.

"If I keep focusing on just the right things in my game, which I feel like I'm doing by and large, then keep my scoring average good and I'm going to have a chance to win golf tournaments at the end of the year."

Watch the video above to see the remarkable hole in one for and decide for yourself what happened!