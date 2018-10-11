WATCH: Andy Sullivan's albatross near-miss at the British Masters
Last Updated: 11/10/18 1:16pm
Andy Sullivan produced an early candidate for the shot of the tournament during the opening round of the Sky Sports British Masters.
The 32-year-old Englishman made his mark on the sixth hole at Walton Heath as he went close to an albatross.
After booming a drive down the centre of the fairway at the 558-yard par-five, Sullivan opted to take out his driver once again in a bid to reach the green in two.
And his decision paid off in style as his second shot landed at the front, right of the green and skirted a greenside bunker before curling left to within six inches of the hole.
That left Sullivan, who started his round at the 10th hole, with a tap-in for eagle which moved him up to two under.
He followed that up with a birdie at the eighth to finish with a three-under 69 which put him two shots off the lead at the time.
Click play on the video above to watch Sullivan's albatross near-miss....