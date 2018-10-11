WATCH: Andy Sullivan's albatross near-miss at the British Masters

0:21 Andy Sullivan was inches away from making an albatross during the opening round of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath Andy Sullivan was inches away from making an albatross during the opening round of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath

Andy Sullivan produced an early candidate for the shot of the tournament during the opening round of the Sky Sports British Masters.

The 32-year-old Englishman made his mark on the sixth hole at Walton Heath as he went close to an albatross.

After booming a drive down the centre of the fairway at the 558-yard par-five, Sullivan opted to take out his driver once again in a bid to reach the green in two.

And his decision paid off in style as his second shot landed at the front, right of the green and skirted a greenside bunker before curling left to within six inches of the hole.

That left Sullivan, who started his round at the 10th hole, with a tap-in for eagle which moved him up to two under.

He followed that up with a birdie at the eighth to finish with a three-under 69 which put him two shots off the lead at the time.

Click play on the video above to watch Sullivan's albatross near-miss....