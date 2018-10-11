CIMB Classic: Justin Thomas three off early lead in Malaysia

Justin Thomas birdied four of his final five holes to get within three shots of the lead after the opening round of the CIMB Classic.

Thomas - a two-time winner of the event - produced a fast finish to card a six-under 66 in Malaysia and move into a share of sixth spot, as Bronson Burgoon grabbed the early advantage.

Burgoon posted a nine-under 63 to hold a one-shot lead over fellow American Austin Cook, with Scott Piercy, Billy Horschel and C.T Pan a further stroke back in tied-third.

Paul Casey is alongside Thomas on six under

"Not having my best stuff and getting around here in six under is huge," Thomas said. "I just didn't take advantage of a couple opportunities and let a couple go, but kind of found something there those last five holes and was able to at least make a good round."

Burgoon made a slow start and bogeyed the 13th - his fourth hole of the day - but mixed eight birdies with a chip-in eagle on a day where 55 of the 78-man field broke par.

Bronson Burgoon is chasing a maiden PGA Tour title

Thomas is in a group of eight players on six under that includes Paul Casey and Louis Oosthuizen, while defending champion Pat Perez is seven off the pace after a two-under 70.

Danny Lee fired the first hole-in-one of the new season on his way to an opening-round 69, nailing his tee shot at the 145-yard fourth hole with a nine-iron.

