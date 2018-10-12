Justin Rose drills driver off the deck in close at British Masters

0:58 Justin Rose set up a unlikely birdie chance on day two of the Sky Sports British Masters with a stunning driver off the deck to three feet Justin Rose set up a unlikely birdie chance on day two of the Sky Sports British Masters with a stunning driver off the deck to three feet

Justin Rose added to the collection of stunning shots over the first two days of the Sky Sports British Masters as he drilled a pure driver off the deck to three feet.

The tournament host struggled to an opening 74 at Walton Heath and slipped to three over and in danger of missing the cut when he bogeyed the third hole of his second round before a birdie at the fourth got him back on track.

Rose's sublime driver off the fairway was similar to Andy Sullivan's on day one

Rose then looked likely to be unable to take advantage of the par-five sixth when he bunkered his drive and could only splash out back to the fairway, leaving him just over 250 yards to the pin into the teeth of the strong breeze.

But he opted for the bold approach and whipped the cover off his driver, and the result was near-perfect as he nailed a low draw which pierced the wind and bounded onto the green, settling just three feet from the hole to set up his second birdie of the round.

The strike was remarkably similar to that of Andy Sullivan's in the first round, and on the same hole, as the former Ryder Cup star also hit a driver from the fairway with his second shot and came within a whisker of holing it for albatross.

