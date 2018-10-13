LPGA Tour: Charley Hull tied for lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship

Charley Hull shot a four-under 68 in Incheon on Saturday

England's Charley Hull shot a blemish-free four-under-par 68 to retain her share of the lead at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea.

The 22-year-old, part of a four-way midway lead, made four birdies to sit alongside America's Danielle Kang at 12-under par, whose fast finish of five birdies over the back nine saw her finish at the same mark in Incheon.

Hull will go into the final round targeting her first title since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship after reaching the turn in three-under 33 before making a closing birdie.

Danielle Kang sits alongside Hull after mixing six birdies with two early bogeys

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, world No 2, is a stroke back in third place after a bogey at the 10th - her only dropped shot of the day - saw her finish with a 69.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko is joined by countrywoman Minjee Lee and home favourite In Gee Chun one shot further back while world No 1 Sung Hyun Park lost ground with a one-under 71 to finish at nine under.

Hull (right) is aiming for her first title since the Tour Championship in 2016

England's Bronte Law is in a share of 16th place on three under after she followed back-to-back rounds of level par with a three-under 69.

Watch the LPGA Tour's Keb Hana Bank Championship throughout the weekend on Sky Sports Golf. Coverage from the final round is available on Sunday from 8am.