WATCH: Justin Rose's crowd-pleasing Masterclass putting

Justin Rose showed off his crowd-pleasing putting skills during a live Hero Masterclass for Sky Sports Golf following the third round of the Sky Sports British Masters.

The tournament host joined Tim Barter in the Sky Zone after carding a three-under 69 at Walton Heath to move to one under and into a tie for 19th place after 54 holes.

The world No 2 went through a putting drill with Barter, with three holes placed on the green at distances of 20, 40 and 60 feet away.

Rose explained and demonstrated how he modifies his putting stroke to send the ball different distances.

His first two putts to 20 and 40 feet delighted the watching crowd as they rattled into the hole, but did he make it a hat-trick by nailing his 60-footer?

Click play on the video above to watch Rose demonstrating his putting technique and to see if he made it a remarkable treble of successful putts.

Watch the final round of the Sky Sports British Masters from 10.30am on Sunday.