British Masters: Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith all make eagle at the 11th!

The trio of Englishman in the final group lit up the third round of the Sky Sports British Masters as they all made superb eagles on the 11th at Walton Heath.

Leader Eddie Pepperell and compatriots Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith all found the putting surface in two at the 529-yard par-five, with Wallace the furthest from the pin at just outside 20 feet.

Matt Wallace started the run as he holed from outside 20 feet

Wallace was two over for his round after an erratic first 10 holes, but he got his hopes of a fourth win of the season back on track when he found the centre of the cup with a confident putt.

Overnight-leader Pepperell then extended his advantage over the field to four shots as he followed Wallace in from 15 feet, judging a tricky left-to-right slider down the slope to perfection.

That put the pressure on Smith, who had drilled his approach to seven feet, but he was up to the task and ensured the group needed only nine shots between them to complete the par-five.

