Shane Lowry fires stunning ace at Sky Sports British Masters

Shane Lowry recorded the second hole-in-one of the week on day two of the Sky Sports British Masters with a perfect blow at the par-three fifth hole.

Following on from Eddie Pepperell's remarkable first-round ace at the ninth, where his ball hit the pin, bounced backwards and spun back into the cup, Lowry's was a little more routine but just as enjoyable.

Lowry needed something special to give himself a chance of making the cut at Walton Heath as he struggled for consistency in the blustery conditions in the second round, although the Irishman had made a superb start when he birdied the 10th and 12th either side of an eagle at 11.

But he littered his card with four bogeys and one double-bogey to slip to four over by the time he arrived on the tee at the 170-yard fifth - his 14th hole of the day.

Shane Lowry holed his eight-iron at the 170-yard fifth

Taking dead-aim with an eight-iron, Lowry sent his ball on the perfect line and it pitched inches short of the pin before hopping into the cup.

