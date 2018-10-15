Key numbers from the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath

We take a look back at some of the key numbers from the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath, after Eddie Pepperell claimed a two-shot victory.

1 - Eddie Pepperell is the first wire-to-wire winner on the European Tour this season.

2 - The number of holes-in-one at Walton Heath this week. Pepperell at the ninth during the first round and Shane Lowry at the fifth on Friday.

Shane Lowry celebrates after his hole-in-one at the fifth on Friday

3 - Eagles from the final group at the 11th hole during the third round. Pepperell, Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith all made threes on the par five.

4 - The number of eagles made by Eddie 'The Eagle' Pepperell during his four rounds.

5 - Pepperell became the fifth multiple winner on the European Tour this season, following Wallace (three), Shubhankar Sharma, Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka (all two).

6 - The number of eagles made at both the second and sixth holes - both par fives - during the week.

7 - The score made by Open champion Francesco Molinari at the par-four eighth during the third round.

8 - Tournament host Justin Rose's final position after playing the final two rounds in five-under par. It is the best finish by a British Masters host.

Justin Rose was delighted to host the Sky Sports British Masters

9 - Pepperell's winning under-par score.

10 - The number of bogeys made by James Morrison during the final round as he carded a 79.

11 - Pepperell's victory is the 11th by an Englishman on the European Tour this year.

12 - The 12th hole was the hardest during the final round at Walton Heath with just two birdies and a scoring average of 4.43.

16 - The number of pars made by Tommy Fleetwood during his final round, along with one bogey and a chip-in birdie at the 17th.

Tommy Fleetwood had 16 pars on the final day

22 - The total number of eagles made at the par-five 11th during the four rounds.

27.3 - The lowest average putts per round statistic during the week, set by Pepperell.

67 - The five-under score that represented the lowest score of the week over 18 holes, made by Pepperell, Fleetwood, Wallace and Alexander Levy during the first round, Lucas Bjerregaard in the second round, Lucas Herbert, Andrea Pavan and Adrien Saddier in round three and Matthew Southgate in the final round.

76.7 - The best percentage driving accuracy during the week, achieved by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Matt Fitzpatrick had the best driving accuracy of the week

81 - The highest score of the week (nine over) posted by Nino Bertasio in round one and Chase Koepka in the second round.

83.3 - The best greens in regulation percentage during the week, achieved by Jeunghun Wang.

122 - Pepperell holed his second shot from 122 yards at the 10th for a crucial eagle during the final round.

279 - Pepperell's winning total over his 72 holes.

326.8 - The longest average driving distance of the week, set by Lucas Herbert.

330 - Pepperell's victory is the 330th by an Englishman on the European Tour.

420 - The length in yards of Lucas Bjerregaard's drive at the par-four 12th during the third round.

558 - The length in yards of the longest hole at Walton Heath - the sixth.

571,000 - The prize money won by Pepperell in euros, moving him up to seventh from 11 in the Race to Dubai standings.