Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Sergio Garcia success, WGC-HSBC preview

Jamie Spence and Trish Johnson reflect on another eventful week in the golfing world in the latest episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The pair join Josh Antmann in the studio to discuss the key talking points from the recent events, including a return to the winner's circle for Sergio Garcia at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Fresh from clinging on to his European Tour card, David Horsey calls in to recall his nervy finish to the season in Spain and securing his playing privileges for 2019.

Horsey finished tied-42nd in Spain

The panel give their verdict on Brooks Koepka after the American claimed world No 1 spot with CJ Cup victory, as well as discussing the state of the Ladies European Tour.

The trio look ahead to the WGC-HSBC Champions, live on Sky Sports, while Jamie and Trish attempt to tackle the latest Ponder the Pro and answer the best of the tweets sent into @SkySportsGolf.

