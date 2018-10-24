Dustin Johnson struggles to play badminton ahead of WGC-HSBC

1:10 Dustin Johnson was among the players to swap his golf clubs for a badminton racket to take part in a special challenge in Shanghai Dustin Johnson was among the players to swap his golf clubs for a badminton racket to take part in a special challenge in Shanghai

Dustin Johnson may be one of the world’s best golfers, but the American demonstrated ahead of the WGC-HSBC Champions that his hand-eye coordination doesn’t always transfer from the course.

Ahead of this week's event in Shanghai, Johnson and a number of the world's top players switched their golf clubs for badminton rackets to take part in a special challenge.

Johnson was joined by new world No 1 Brooks Koepka, defending champion Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Race to Dubai leader Francesco Molinari to try their hand at one of China's most popular sports.

Johnson partnered Brooks Koepka for the event

With former badminton world champion Wang Lin on-hand to offer the golfers some guidance, the players were then left to go head-to-head in a Ryder Cup-style test.

Click on the video above to see how DJ and the golf stars got on!

A number of players took on the challenge ahead of the WGC-HSBC Champions

Watch the WGC-HSBC Champions throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 3am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!