Brooks Koepka insists he can get better after reaching world No 1

Brooks Koepka insists he can get even better as a golfer, ahead of teeing it up for the first time as world No 1 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

The three-time major champion moved top of the world rankings ahead of Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose after winning the CJ Cup on Sunday, the third victory in 2018 for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year.

Koepka returns to Shanghai looking to go one better than his runner-up finish a year ago, with the American confident of building on his impressive year.

Kopeka shared second with Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose in 2017

"The way I'm playing right now, I feel like I can win anywhere," Koepka said on Wednesday. "I don't feel like I've peaked at all. I feel like I can get a lot better. You can always improve.

"With maturity, coming out on the golf course you learn new things about yourself every day.

"To start the year off with a win is something you always want to do. One-for-one is always nice. Just got to build on that and I feel like I've built a lot of momentum throughout the year."

Koepka is the fourth player to hold the world No 1 spot in 2018, although Johnson and Rose can both overtake the 28-year-old this week at Sheshan International.

Koepka won both the US Open and PGA Championship in 2018

"I'm looking forward to this week and looking forward to teeing it up as No 1," Koepka added. "I think that's something every golfer kind of dreams of and every golfer wants to accomplish.

"I'm looking to build on that lead, grow it, and that way I can be No 1 for a while. The goal isn't just to get here, it's to stay here."

