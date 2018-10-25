Rory McIlroy attempts shot left-handed at WGC-HSBC Champions

0:48 Rory McIlroy attempts a left-handed shot from the trees during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions. Rory McIlroy attempts a left-handed shot from the trees during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Rory McIlroy had to get creative and play a shot with alternate hand after getting in to trouble during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

The world No 5, beginning on the back nine, opened with six straight pars before spraying his tee shot at the driveable par-four 16th in to trees.

McIlroy's hook left his ball perched near a large trunk and gave him no right-handed swing, leaving the Northern Irishman to turn the club face the opposite way and attempt a left-handed clearance.

McIlroy was level-par when he attempted his left-handed shot

Although McIlroy connected with the ball enough to get out of the forest and in to the rough, he chunked his next shot in to the bunker and then thinned out of the sand on his way to a double-bogey six.

Click on the video above to see McIlroy's left-handed swing!

Live World Golf Championships Live on

Watch the WGC-HSBC Champions throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 3am on Sky Sports Golf and 5am on Sky Sports Main Event.