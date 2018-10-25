Tyrrell Hatton inches from hole-in-one at WGC-HSBC Champions

0:37 Tyrrell Hatton was inches away from a hole-in-one during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai Tyrrell Hatton was inches away from a hole-in-one during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai

Tyrrell Hatton came within inches of a timely hole-in-one during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

The Englishman carded a level-par 72 at Sheshan International to stay within eight strokes of early pacesetter Patrick Reed, and was a whisker away from an ace on a blustery opening day.

Beginning on the back nine, Hatton had reached the turn in 35 and added another birdie at the second before attacking the pin off the tee at the par-three fourth.

Hatton is chasing a first win of 2018

Hatton saw his ball pitch 15 feet short of the flag and take a couple of short hops before rolling with pace straight towards the pin, before rattling off the stick and stopping next to the hole.

A tap-in birdie was cancelled out by a double-bogey next at the next, with Hatton also following a gain at the sixth with another double-bogey late his round.

