Justin Rose moves two ahead in Turkish Airlines Open title defence

Justin Rose bolstered his hopes of back-to-back victories at the Turkish Airlines Open after grabbing a two-shot lead in Antalya.

Rose, who will return to world No 1 with a victory, fired a second successive 65 to get to 12 under and move ahead of the chasing pack after another day of low scoring.

A round-of-the-day 63 lifted Portugal Masters champion Tom Lewis into a share of second alongside Danny Willett and Thorbjorn Olesen, who held a share of the lead until a final-hole bogey.

Lewis (left) played alongside Tommy Fleetwood during the second round

Starting the day a shot off the pace, Rose opened with an eight-foot birdie at the first and picked up another shot at the fifth to move into a share of the advantage.

The Englishman followed a birdie at the eighth with a tap-in eagle at the next after almost holing his approach, but pulled his tee shot into the water at the par-four 10th and carded his only bogey.

Rose's bogey at the 10th is his only blemish of the week

Back-to-back birdies from the 12th saw Rose reclaim a one-shot cushion, only for Olesen - playing in the group ahead - to follow a front-nine 30 with a six-foot gain at the 15th to join him on 11 under.

Olesen lost his share of the lead when he made his first bogey of the week with a three-putt at the par-four last, where Rose rolled in from 10 feet to close a blemish-free card and double his advantage.

Olesen won the Turkish Airlines Open in 2016

Lewis had set the early clubhouse target after making eight birdies and falling one short of the course record, while Willett carded a six-under 65 despite missing a four-foot birdie at the last.

Sam Horsfield is one of four players sitting three off the pace in a share of fifth spot, with defending Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood a further stroke back after a bogey-free 66.

