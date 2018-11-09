Tiger Woods, Justin Rose headline field for Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has announced a star-studded field for his return to PGA Tour action at the Hero World Challenge later this month in the Bahamas.

Woods has not featured on the PGA Tour since losing all four of his matches in Team USA's Ryder Cup defeat at Le Golf National, having finished his previous season with Tour Championship victory.

The invite-only event at Albany is hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation, with world No 1 Justin Rose and defending champion Rickie Fowler among the early names confirmed to feature.

Fowler birdied the first seven holes of his final round in 2017 to claim a four-shot victory

Four of the world's top five were among the 16 players committed to play in the tournament, live from November 29-December 2 on Sky Sports, with two more exemptions issued at a later date.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, a four-time winner in 2018 who partnered Woods in Paris, will all tee it up in the no-cut event, where former winners Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson are also involved.

Johnson is one of nine members of Team USA's Ryder Cup team involved

Rose is one of four members of Europe's winning team to take part, with Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren making their second appearances in the event and Jon Rahm making his debut.

Former world No 1 Jason Day, Masters champion Patrick Reed, Players Championship winner Webb Simpson will also play, while Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau are the other two names confirmed.

Reed is looking for a first win since the Masters

Woods' next public appearance will be when he plays Phil Mickelson in a one-on-one exhibition in Las Vegas, for $9 million, on November 23.

Watch the Hero World Challenge live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday November 29 from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.