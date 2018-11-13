DP World Tour Championship: Ways to watch the Race to Dubai finale

Jon Rahm won last year's DP World Tour Championship with Tommy Fleetwood prevailing in the Race to Dubai

The European Tour season reaches its climax at this week's DP World Tour Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports Golf.

Francesco Molinari leads the Race to Dubai and remains firm favourite to end the year as European No 1, with Tommy Fleetwood needing a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai to stand a chance of pipping his Ryder Cup team-mate and retaining the crown.

Coverage begins on Tuesday with the Hero Challenge which will see Fleetwood, Thomas Bjorn, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood competing in the innovative shoot-out contest.

Francesco Molinari and Fleetwood are competing to be European No 1 this season

There will then be a live preview show on Wednesday morning which will bring all the build-up ahead of the final event of the campaign, while all four rounds from Dubai will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, starting from 7am on Thursday.

There will be a daily highlights show on Sky Sports Golf, with news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week on the skysports.com website and mobile app.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf):

Tuesday 13 - 3.30pm to 4.30pm - Hero Challenge

Wednesday 14 - 11am to 12noon - Live on the Range show

Thursday 15 - 7am to 1pm - Day One LIVE!

Fleetwood needs a win in Dubai to have any chance of winning the Race to Dubai

Friday 16 - 7am to 1pm - Day Two LIVE!

Saturday 17 - 7am to 1pm - Day Three LIVE!

Live World Tour Champ: On The Range 2018 Live on

Sunday 18 - 6.30am to 12.30pm - Day Four LIVE!

Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports live coverage begins on Thursday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf.