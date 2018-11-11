Lee Westwood celebrates emotional Nedbank Golf Challenge win

1:11 Lee Westwood fought back the tears after ending his victory drought at the Nedbank Golf Challenge Lee Westwood fought back the tears after ending his victory drought at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

An emotional Lee Westwood fought back the tears after ending his victory drought at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The 45-year-old Englishman clinched his first worldwide success since winning the Indonesian Masters in April 2015 in style by firing an eight-under 64 in the final round in Sun City.

That earned Westwood a three-shot cushion over Sergio Garcia and after making a confident par at the last he celebrated by hugging girlfriend Helen Storey, who has been carrying his bag this week after he gave long-time caddy Billy Foster the week off.

Lee Westwood celebrates victory with partner Helen Storey

Westwood's 24th European Tour victory was assured when Louis Oosthuizen, who eventually finished third, failed to eagle the 18th and he spoke to Sky Sports immediately afterwards.

"I'm a bit emotional to be honest, you're never sure whether you're going to be able to do it again," he said.

Westwood proudly displays the Nedbank Golf Challenge trophy

"Until now my emotions felt really under control all day, which is what I've been working hard on. I was just trying to hit fairways, stick to my game plan and hit it in the right places.

"I've got a bit of a process I'm going through with my golf swing, I'm starting to see better shots; the seven iron into 17 is probably one of the best shots I've ever hit and it all just worked."

He later added: "I'm getting old, I did one for the old men today. You reach 45 and don't know what to expect. But I've always felt comfortable playing this golf course. This one is very special."

Westwood is congratulated by tournament host Gary Player

The highlight of Westwood's round was an eagle at the par-five second where he hit his second shot to around four feet, but he also holed a number of tricky putts, especially on the back nine as he came home in just 31.

"I was seeing the lines and I've been working on a few things with my putting, just trying to relax and have confidence in it," he said.

Westwood and Storey kiss the trophy

Westwood is set to have Foster back alongside him at next week's DP World Tour Championship, an event he has won in the past, but he now has an excellent record with his girlfriend as his caddy.

"She's caddied for me three times this year and I've lost in a play-off and won, so maybe I have a decision to make," he joked.