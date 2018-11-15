Rory McIlroy shrugs off criticism for focusing on PGA Tour in 2019

Rory McIlroy has defended his decision to focus on the PGA Tour next season and is unconcerned by criticism of his schedule plans for 2019.

McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday that he currently only has two European Tour events in his schedule for next year, falling short of the minimum requirement of four tournaments outside the majors and World Golf Championship events to be a Tour member.

Sky Sports pundit Paul McGinley said ahead of the DP World Tour Championship that the decision was "very disappointing" and "hard to understand", but McIlroy says he is not fazed with the negative reaction he is getting.

Rory McIlroy is three shots off the lead after the opening round

"Everyone has to look out for themselves and next year I'm looking out for me," McIlroy said after his opening round on Thursday. "At the same time, I don't have to make a decision on it.

"I didn't say that it was a definite. It's up in the air. I don't have to make a decision till May. We'll see how it goes. [Paul] McGinley is on The European Tour board, he's involved and he has to protect what he has and I get it.

"Everyone has to do what's best for them, and for me next year, I'm trying to do what's best for me to help get back to the best player in the world and try to win majors again."

The Northern Irishman is the only member of Europe's Ryder Cup team yet to commit to being a European Tour member next year, although would be able to rejoin next year to be eligible to play in the 2020 Ryder Cup.

McIlroy is looking for a first major victory since 2014

Should McIlroy not fulfil the requirements for membership next season, current European Tour regulations would see him unable to be a future captain or vice-captain in the future.

"It's 20 years away," McIlroy added.

