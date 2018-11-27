Tiger Woods proud of 'rewarding' 2018 ahead of Bahamas finale

Tiger Woods headlines the 18-man field at Albany

Tiger Woods feels 2018 has been the most rewarding year of his career to date after returning to the winner's circle and moving back among the world's best.

The 42-year-old started the year outside of the world's top 650 and unsure whether he would be able to compete again at the highest level, only to post seven top-10s and appear in all four FedExCup play-offs for the first time since 2013.

Tiger Woods lost to Phil Mickelson last week in their head to head match for £7m

An 80th PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship lifted Woods up to world No 13, where he remains heading into his final appearance of the year at the Hero World Challenge - hosted by his foundation.

"It's probably the most rewarding [year], because there was a point where I didn't know if I would do this anymore," Woods told the media on Tuesday.

Woods has made 18 appearances on the PGA Tour in 2018.

"I showed myself early on that I could win a golf tournament by finishing second in Tampa, and then having the failures at Bay Hill, The Open and the PGA Championship. I just felt I was getting a little bit closer to it [winning].

"You always hear me say it is a process, but it you look at this entire year, it literally was a process. You saw me have flashes, then I would rework a few things and then, towards the end of the year, I just became more consistent as a tournament player again."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Woods' tied-sixth finish at The Open in July saw him break back into the world's top 50 and qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, sparking a busy finish to the campaign.

The 14-time major champion claimed second spot at the PGA Championship and then appeared in all four FedExCup play-off events, where he signed off his season with victory at East Lake.

Woods claimed a two-shot win at East Lake

A jaded Woods then made his seventh start in nine weeks at the Ryder Cup, where he lost all four of his matches in a 17.5-10.5 defeat for Team USA, with the 42-year-old keen to reassess his schedule for 2019.

"The expectations are much different for this upcoming year," Woods added. "Now I know I can do that [compete], it's about managing and making sure I'm fresh before events, because I know I can win tournaments again.

Woods failed to register a point for Team USA at Le Golf National

"I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year. I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup and I was worn out, mentally, physically and emotionally.

"The only thing set in stone [for 2019] is that I'm playing Genesis [Open] and the four majors. Other than that, we're still taking a look at it as far as what is too much and what I can handle going forward."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Watch the Hero World Challenge throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.