Tiger Woods receives no penalty for possible double-hit in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods was at the centre of a rules controversy on day two of the Hero World Challenge after a bizarre incident on the final hole at Albany.

Woods was five under for the day and without a blemish on his card, but he was faced with a dilemma at the last after blocking his drive into a bush to the right of the fairway.

The tournament host felt he could stab his ball back onto grass rather than take a penalty drop for an unplayable lie, although he had only a few inches of backswing as well as an awkward stance.

Woods closed with a double-bogey which took the gloss off a 69

But he went through with the ambitious ploy and, at first glance, it seemed that he had pulled off a remarkable escape as his ball trundled out of the sandy waste area and into a decent lie in the rough.

However, slow-motion television replays revealed that Woods may have unwittingly played a double-hit which incurs a one-shot penalty, although the rule will change in 2019 which a player deemed to have "accidentally" hit the ball twice will not be punished.

Woods was five under for the day until his problems at the last

Woods was unable to reach the green with his third and then took three more to get down as he signed off with a double-bogey six to slip to two under, and he then spent over 20 minutes with tournament officials analysing the incident at the last.

The 42-year-old finally emerged after it was decided there would be no penalty, and he insisted there had been no violation despite admitting that the slow-motion replays appeared to suggest he had hit the ball twice.

Watch the video above and decide for yourself if Tiger Woods should have been penalised for a double-hit at the 18th.