Graeme McDowell and partner Emiliano Grillo in three-way share of QBE Shootout lead

Graeme McDowell and his partner Emiliano Grillo hold a three-way share of the lead after the opening round of the QBE Shootout in Florida.

McDowell and Argentine Grillo combined for an eagle, 12 birdies and one bogey at Tiburon Golf Club to leave themselves at 13 under par after a 59 in the scramble format of the unofficial team golf event.

American pairing Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman are joined by Bryson Dechambeau and his South Korean partner Kevin Na going into the final two days.

Tony Finau and Lexi Thompson, the only LPGA player in the field, reprised their partnership from last year with success as they made six birdies in a flawless round to sit at 11 under par and two behind the leaders.

Reigning champions Sean O'Hair and Steve Stricker began their title defence with a 10 under par 62 which leaves them three strokes off the lead and tied for seventh place with American pair Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III.

The 12-team field continues play with an alternate shot format on Saturday, before a four-ball format concludes the event on Sunday.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Watch Saturday's coverage of the second day of the QBE Shootout live on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm.