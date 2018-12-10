Mel Reid says 'be proud of who you are' after coming out as gay

Golfer Mel Reid has urged people to be "proud of who you are" after coming out as gay in an online interview.

Reid, a six-time Ladies European Tour winner and regular on the LPGA Tour, made the announcement to the 'Athlete Ally' website, who she has joined as a 'Pro Ambassador fighting for equality and inclusion in sport'.

"I protected my sexuality for a long time because I thought I had to in order to help my career and to get more sponsors," said Reid.

"But then I started to wonder why these companies would want to sponsor me and have me represent them if I can't be my authentic self.

The Tour is a very welcoming community and it's rare that anyone has an issue with sexuality or openly express any issues. Mel Reid

"There is only one of you in the world and you have one life, so be the best version of yourself and be proud of who you are."

The 31-year-old admitted it can be hard to be openly gay in some situations but said most people she had come out to had been supportive.

"The only problem we run into is that being gay is still illegal or frowned upon in certain countries we play in.

"I have always had good friends around me and supporting me, so I have never run into any huge issues with it during my career."

Reid also posted a tweet which read: "Sharing my story in hopes it will help someone else share theirs. I've always believed in fighting for equality & I'm beyond excited to join the @AthleteAlly team."