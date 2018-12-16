European Tour in 2018: Vote for your highlight of the year

Tommy Fleetwood finished second in the Race to Dubai

We’ve seen plenty of memorable moments on the European Tour over the past 12 months, but what has been the highlight of 2018?

The Alfred Dunhill Championship completes another bumper year on the European Tour, where we have seen record-breaking rounds and players delivering career-changing victories.

Oliver Fisher made European Tour history by carding the first "59 round" at the Portugal Masters, just months after Brandon Stone narrowly missed out on shoot a sub-60 score in his Scottish Open win.

Fisher posted 10 birdies and an eagle in his record-breaking round

British success stories included Tommy Fleetwood posting his career-best major finish at the US Open and Matt Wallace producing a stunning birdie run to win the Made In Denmark, while Danny Willett and Lee Westwood were among those to celebrate comeback victories.

Race to Dubai Francesco Molinari claimed a maiden major title at The Open and Russell Knox returned to the winner's circle at the Irish Open, while Richard McEvoy secured a long-awaited win at the Porsche European Open.

Molinari ended the year as European No 1

What has been your favourite moment of 2018 on the European Tour? Cast your vote from the options below!