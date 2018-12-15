Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan makes disastrous quadruple-bogey at Indonesian Masters

0:23 Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan produced a disastrous four-putt at the par-four 17th during the third round of the Indonesian Masters Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan produced a disastrous four-putt at the par-four 17th during the third round of the Indonesian Masters

There was a moment to forget for Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan as he inexplicably made a quadruple-bogey eight during the third round of the Indonesian Masters.

Wannasrichan had about six foot to negotiate for a par four at the 17th, but a disastrous day at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club went from bad to worse at the Asian Tour's season-ending event.

The 23-year-old initially saw his par putt drift by on the left side, before his second effort lipped out and after then ramming the edge of the cup, he finally finished the hole in embarrassed fashion.

Wannasrichan began the day at five under, but saw any hopes of progressing up the leaderboard slip away as he dropped five shots in a woeful front nine.

Despite birdies at the 10th and 12th, the 2017 Thailand Open champion suffered a second double bogey of the day at the 13th, before a further dropped shot at the 15th ahead of his quadruple bogey.

Wannasrichan finished the day with a par five at the 18th to card a 10-over-par 82, which left him 11 shots behind leader Poom Saksansin.

Click play on the video at the top of the page to see Wannasrichan's four-put unfold...

Watch Sunday's final-round coverage of the Indonesian Masters live on Sky Sports Golf from 5am