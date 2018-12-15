Scott Jamieson holds one-shot Alfred Dunhill Championship lead

Scott Jamieson backed up Friday's six-under 66 with another strong round

Scott Jamieson earned a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, after a four-under 68 at Leopard Creek.

Leaderboard Alfred Dunhill Championship

The Scot, whose only previous European Tour title also came in South Africa at The Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012, mixed five birdies with a bogey and a double bogey as he aims to finish his year in style.

Overnight-leader David Lipsky finished with back-to-back birdies to end the day one behind Jamieson, with South African duo Zander Lombard and Brandon Stone two shots further back.

David Lipsky finished with back-to-back birdies to trail Jamieson by one

Jamieson began the day one off the lead but birdies at the second and ninth saw him to move to the top of the leaderboard at the mid-round stage with Lipsky, 2014 Omega European Masters champion, hitting the turn in a one-over 36.

Jamieson drove the green at the par-four 11th before he rolled in the resulting putt for an eagle two, while Lipsky could only make birdie.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

After making birdie at the 13th Jamieson then made his second double bogey of the week at the 14th before responding with consecutive birdies at the 15th and 16th, but he was unable to pick up a closing gain.

Lipsky made his second eagle of the week at the 15th but lost ground on Jamieson with a damaging double bogey at the next only to finish in determined fashion with back-to-back birdies.

Lombard fired birdies at the 12th and 13th to jump into serious contention but the home hope needed a birdie at the 18th to ensure he was under-par for the back nine as he mixed four gains with three dropped shots.

Brandon Stone is three shots off the lead

Scottish Open champion Stone, who won this event in the 2017 season and has had to wait two years to make his defence, enjoyed a blemish-free three-under 69 to join Lombard at the eight-under mark.

Scottish duo Marc Warren and David Drysdale are a shot further back in a four-way share for fifth which includes Pablo Larrazabal and Raphael Jacquelin, who posted a six-under 66 for the joint-low round-of-the-day.

Louis Oosthuizen won last week's South African Open

Louis Oosthuizen responded to a disappointing front nine, which included three bogeys, with a four-birdie back-nine to card a two-under 70 and sit five back in his bid for back-to-back titles on home soil.

Watch Sunday's final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf.