Justin Rose misses out on return to world No 1 at Indonesian Masters

3:20 Highlights from the final round of the Indonesian Masters, where Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson both featured Highlights from the final round of the Indonesian Masters, where Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson both featured

Justin Rose failed in his bid to end the year as world No 1 after a disappointing finish to the Indonesian Masters.

Final leaderboard Indonesian Masters

Rose needed a top-16 finish to overtake Brooks Koepka at the top of the standings and a top-11 finish to ensure he would head into 2019 as world No 1, but ended the week in tied-17th.

The Englishman started Sunday in tied-fourth spot but struggled to a three-over 75 at Royale Jakarta Golf Club, leaving him 14 strokes back from wire-to-wire winner Poom Saksansin.

Henrik Stenson was making his debut in the event

Saksansin posted a four-under 68 to claim a three-shot victory over Jazz Janewattananond, with Panuphol Pittayarat a further two strokes adrift in third ahead of Henrik Stenson.

Beginning the day seven strokes off the pace, Rose bogeyed the first and double-bogeyed the next after two poor chips from the bottom of a greenside bank.

Rose was chasing back-to-back wins in Indonesia

Rose slipped further adrift with another dropped shot at the seventh but responded to post back-to-back birdies around the turn, before taking five putts from the fringe at the 12th to card an ugly triple-bogey.

The FedExCup champion bogeyed the 13th to slip six over of the day, although birdied the 14th and closed his frustrating round with successive gains.