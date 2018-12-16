Justin Rose five-putts from the fringe at the Indonesian Masters
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 16/12/18 9:45am
Justin Rose slipped down the leaderboard at the Indonesian Masters after experiencing a putting meltdown during the final round.
The Englishman finished short of the par-five 12th green in two and duffed his chip onto the fringe, before under-hitting his first putt and watching it run down the slope to the other side of the green.
Rose left his par-save attempt five feet short of the target and lipped-out with his bogey putt, before carelessly running his next effort past the edge of the cup.
The 38-year-old eventually rattled in his next effort to sign for a triple-bogey eight, with the costly effort followed by another dropped shot at the next hole.
Rose's putting woes proved costly, as the Englishman finished the week in tied-17th and short of the top-11 finish required to end the year top of the world rankings ahead of Brooks Koepka.
European Tour Golf
December 16, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on