Justin Rose five-putts from the fringe at the Indonesian Masters

Last Updated: 16/12/18 9:45am
1:06
Justin Rose carded an ugly five-putt triple-bogey during the final round of the Indonesian Masters
Justin Rose slipped down the leaderboard at the Indonesian Masters after experiencing a putting meltdown during the final round.

The Englishman finished short of the par-five 12th green in two and duffed his chip onto the fringe, before under-hitting his first putt and watching it run down the slope to the other side of the green.

Indonesian Masters: R4 highlights

Highlights from the final round of the Indonesian Masters.

Rose left his par-save attempt five feet short of the target and lipped-out with his bogey putt, before carelessly running his next effort past the edge of the cup.

The 38-year-old eventually rattled in his next effort to sign for a triple-bogey eight, with the costly effort followed by another dropped shot at the next hole.

Rose was looking for back-to-back victories in Indonesia
Rose's putting woes proved costly, as the Englishman finished the week in tied-17th and short of the top-11 finish required to end the year top of the world rankings ahead of Brooks Koepka.

