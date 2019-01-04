Tournament of Champions: Dustin Johnson one off lead in Hawaii

Dustin Johnson is chasing back-to-back titles in Hawaii

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas both sit a shot off the pace after the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Johnson and Thomas, the two most recent winners of the invite-only event, posted matching 67s in breezy conditions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua to join Gary Woodland in a share of second.

The American trio sit on six under, with Tway - making his tournament debut after claiming a maiden PGA Tour title in 2018 - firing seven birdies in a bogey-free 66 to grab the early advantage.

Rory McIlroy is one of nine debutants in the field this week

"I played good," Tway said. "I hit the ball well, kept the ball in play, made a few putts and controlled my ball in the wind."

Tway birdied three of his first five holes and added back-to-back gains from the eighth to reach the turn in 31, before picking up further shots at the 15th and 16th to set the clubhouse target.

Tway told reporters he felt unwell during his opening round

Defending champion Johnson kicked off his bid for a third Hawaii title by mixing seven birdies with a sole bogey, while Thomas moved up the leaderboard with four birdies in his last five holes.

Marc Leishman was within a shot of the lead until he fired his tee shot out-of-bounds at the 17th and made a double-bogey, although responded with a two-putt gain at the last to card a five-under 68.

Leishman lies fifth in the 33-man field

Rory McIlroy is three off the pace on his Hawaii debut after an opening-round 69, with Bryson DeChambeau and Patton Kizzire - who fired a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth - also among the group of players on four under.

Ian Poulter began his week with a two-under 71 and Paul Casey sits in the group on level-par alongside Open Champion Francesco Molinari, while world No 1 Brooks Koepka started with a three-over 76.

