Matt Wallace defends European Tour over Rory McIlroy's desire to prioritise PGA Tour

Matt Wallace says he understands Rory McIlroy’s preference to focus more on the PGA Tour this season, but he has stressed his own backing for the European Tour.

The 28-year-old was reacting after McIlroy described the European Tour as "a stepping stone" and reiterated his desire to focus on US tournaments in 2019 ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Wallace, a four-time winner on the European Tour after three titles last season, revealed his joy at playing on his home circuit as he builds towards the season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which has been elevated to a Rolex Series event.

"Not speaking on behalf of Rory [McIlroy] but some other players that I have seen comment on that is the European Tour offers something different to the PGA Tour," Wallace told Sky Sports News.

"We have to go to some really scenic places - not saying that the PGA Tour doesn't have that - but just thinking [there is] Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland, South Africa and we are globally travelling around the world to these beautiful places in golf.

"It is great for sponsors to see us playing in these beautiful places.

"Rory has made his decision to go over to America and it is a dream of anyone's to go over and play there but also I am a huge fan of the European Tour. I'd love to be an advocate for European Tour golf for the rest of my career."

Wallace, who will make his debut at the Masters in April, has won in four different countries and believes the diverse nature of course is strength of the European Tour.

"You get so many different winners on the European Tour," he said.

"If I keep on the path that I am, keep honing my game and become better in these different conditions then it can only suit me in the future when I go and play these places."

