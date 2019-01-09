Shugo Imahira accepts invitation to play the Masters at Augusta

Shugo Imahira has been added to the Masters field

Japan's Shugo Imahira will make his Masters debut in 2019 after accepting an invitation to play at Augusta.

Imahira has been added to the field for the opening major of the year after topping the Japan Golf Tour's order of merit last year, where he registered 14 top-10s in an impressive campaign.

The world No 53 won the Bridgestone Open in October, his second career title, with his entry to the Masters taking the current field to 80 players.

Imahira has missed the cut in each of his three majors

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said: "Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts established the Masters as a global sporting event, so throughout our history special invitations for deserving international players have always been carefully considered.

"We are pleased to continue this tradition by welcoming Shugo Imahira to our field this year based on his impressive record during the past 12 months. We look forward to hosting him and all of our Masters competitors in April."

Imahira has missed the cut in each of his three majors

The two remaining ways for players to qualify to the Masters are to either win a PGA Tour event or move into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings the week before the event.