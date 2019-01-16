Pablo Larrazabal enjoys a fast finish to day one in Abu Dhabi

0:54 Pablo Larrazabal produces an early contender for shot of the week after holing out from the rough for a spectacular eagle-two during the first round in Abu Dhabi Pablo Larrazabal produces an early contender for shot of the week after holing out from the rough for a spectacular eagle-two during the first round in Abu Dhabi

Pablo Larrazabal produced a spectacular finish to his opening round of 2019 as he picked up four shots over the final three holes in Abu Dhabi, including an amazing eagle-two at the 16th.

Larrazabal birdied three of the first four and raced to four under with another gain at the eighth, but he lost his way around the turn and broke a run of pars with a disappointing bogey at the 14th.

Larrazabal finished eagle, birdie, birdie to card a 65

The Spaniard then looked to have his work cut out to manage a par at 16 when he tugged his drive into the lush rough to the left of the fairway, leaving him a tough approach from close-to 175 yards to a back-left pin with a cavernous bunker guarding the left side of the green.

But Larrazabal made great contact with an eight-iron and sent his ball on a great line, and it pitched on the front of the green before releasing and rolling straight into the cup for a rare eagle-two.

That was crazy... nice club Raul... hehehe https://t.co/Tdhxj0XEPe — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) January 16, 2019

After a celebratory hug with his wife, Larrazabal then enjoyed another bonus at the 17th when he chipped in for birdie, and he completed an entertaining 65 with his sixth birdie of the day at the long last which lifted him into a share of second place.

"it landed perfectly, and the four or five people that were by the green started screaming," he said afterwards. "It's been a long time since I had holed an eight iron. Good to have it, I'll take it, and a nice birdie-birdie to finish so I'm very happy with the round."

