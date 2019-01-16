Tiger Woods confirms entry for Farmers Insurance Open next week

Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour in California next week

Tiger Woods will make his first appearance of 2019 at next week's Farmers Insurance Open after submitting his official entry to the PGA Tour.

Woods has signed up to play in the event for the 18th time at one of his most-successful venues, having won at Torrey Pines seven times as well as capturing what remains his most-recent major victory in the 2008 US Open at the same course.

The popular San Diego tournament is the usual first start for Woods to a year since he won there for the first time 20 years ago, and he joins a star-studded field which also features the likes of Rory McIlroy and current world No 1 Justin Rose.

Woods also confirmed that he will return to the Riviera Country Club in February to play in the Genesis Open, an event in which he acts as tournament host on behalf of his charitable foundation.

Kicking off this season on the west coast at @FarmersInsOpen and my TGRF’s @GenesisOpen. Can’t wait!

The 14-time major champion missed the cut at Rivieria last year, but he failed to make the weekend only once over the remainder of the season as he played two shots too many to play the full 72 holes at the US Open in June.

"I'm looking forward to being back in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open," Woods said. "It's always great to be able to play at Riviera and I am very proud of the impact the Genesis Open has been able to make on education through my foundation."

Farmers Insurance Open tournament director, Peter Ripa, said: "We couldn't be happier to have Tiger back in our field. He really launched his fairytale comeback season right here last January, and he has enjoyed incredible success at Torrey Pines Golf Course and in our tournament over the years."

The PGA Tour later confirmed that Woods had signed up two days before the deadline as he looks for his 81st win to get within one of all-time record holder Sam Snead.

Woods who turned 43 on December 30, has not played since hosting the Hero World Challenge last month following an impressive comeback in his first full season on the PGA Tour since 2015.

His expectations at Torrey Pines 12 months ago were unknown as he was not sure how his surgically-fused spine would hold up to the rigours of tournament golf, but he made an encouraging start with a tie for 23rd, finishing seven shots adrift of champion Jason Day, who pipped Alex Noren in a play-off that concluded on Monday morning.

Woods has not played an official Tour event since winning the Tour Championship in September

Woods then enjoyed a good run in the Florida swing and was just one shot behind Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship before posting a top-five finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He led The Open midway through the final round before fading down the stretch, while he was edged out by Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship before claiming his first PGA Tour title for five years amid memorable scenes at the season-ending Tour Championship.