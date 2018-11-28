Tiger Woods in 2018: Test your knowledge of his impressive year

Tiger Woods returned into the winner's circle in 2018

Tiger Woods makes his final appearance of the year at Hero World Challenge this week, but how much do you remember from his 2018?

The former world No 1 features as tournament host in a star-studded 18-man field in the Bahamas, live on Sky Sports, having made his comeback from injury at the event 12 months ago.

Woods started the year a long way outside of the world's top 500 and unsure how much competitive golf he would manage, but successfully completed his first full PGA Tour season since 2013.

Woods lost to Phil Mickelson in The Match in Las Vegas on Friday

The 14-time major champion featured in all four majors along the way and appeared in all four FedExCup play-offs, before signing off his campaign in style with an 80th PGA Tour title.

What can you recall from Woods' past 12 months? Put your knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!

