Shane Lowry sets sights on Ryder Cup debut after Abu Dhabi victory

Shane Lowry has set his sights on breaking into Europe’s Ryder Cup team in 2020 after returning to the winner’s circle at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Lowry came through a final-round tussle with Richard Sterne to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Abu Dhabi GC, birdieing the par-five last to claim a one-shot win.

The Irishman's title is his first since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and sees him grab the early lead on the Race to Dubai, with Lowry already focusing on a potential European debut next year.

Shane Lowry's win was his first Rolex Series title

"It puts me to where my goal is for the next 18 months and that's to be on the plane to Wisconsin with Paddy [Padraig Harrington]," Lowry said. "That's kind of where I want to be, and I think this is a great stepping stone.

"I still have a goal in my head I'm working towards every day and just because I won this doesn't mean I can take my foot off the gas.

Lowry's win moves him back inside the world's top 50

"It's a great stepping stone, no doubt, because I'm back in the big tournaments now for the foreseeable future and hopefully I can kick on from here and move back up the world rankings where I feel like I really belong."

Lowry began the final round with a three-shot lead but found himself trailing by four strokes, only for the 32-year-old to birdie three of his last seven holes and snatch victory.

Lowry equalled the course record during the opening round

"It's been a long time (to win) and I'm just over the moon," Lowry added. "I completely thought I was gone to be honest.

"I just tried to put him under as much pressure as I could. But I didn't think I had that in me today. I'm so happy."