Padraig Harrington unveiled as European Ryder Cup captain for 2020

Padraig Harrington has been confirmed as the European Ryder Cup captain for next year's contest at Whistling Straits.

Harrington has been a vice-captain in each of the last three editions after making six appearances as a player, four of which resulted in victories for Europe, and he has been charged with the responsibility of retaining the trophy in Wisconsin.

Harrington was part of Thomas Bjorn's backroom team in Paris last year

The three-time major champion was the overwhelming favourite to succeed Thomas Bjorn, who led Europe to a famous seven-point win at Le Golf National in an impressive response to Team USA's resounding triumph at Hazeltine in 2016.

Bjorn was on the European Tour committee along with previous skippers, Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley, that selected Harrington as the next captain, with the 47-year-old becoming the obvious choice for the role after Lee Westwood took himself out of the running and hinted that he would welcome the job in 2022.

Harrington played a crucial role behind the scenes as Europe regained the Ryder Cup in France

Harrington can now begin his planning as Europe bid for their 10th victory in 13th contests since 2002, and the Irishman is relishing the challenge of retaining the trophy on a course he competed on in three PGA Championships.

"It is a tremendous honour to be named Ryder Cup Captain and I am relishing the next 20 months as we work towards Whistling Straits and Europe's defence of the trophy," said Harrington after he was unveiled at Wentworth.

"I have played under, and been involved with, many wonderful European captains since I made my debut in the contest 20 years ago and I would like to think that my captaincy will be a mix of all of them. I am very much looking forward to taking on this role."