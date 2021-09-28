Sky Sports Golf podcast: Ryder Cup review - what Team USA did well and how Europe can learn for 2023

Rory McIlroy won one point from his four matches during Team Europe's heavy defeat

A record-breaking win for Team USA, an emotional week for Team Europe and possible changes for the future all feature in a special Ryder Cup review edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

After Steve Stricker's side ripped up the golfing record books with their 19-9 success, Mark Roe and journalist Michael McEwan joined host Josh Antmann to reflect on a memorable week at Whistling Straits.

The panel discussed the largest victory in the modern Ryder Cup era and how Stricker's work in the build-up to the biennial contest played a key role in the result, plus took a closer look at how his star-studded line-up performed together in such impressive fashion.

Attendance of European fans was limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, leading to the guests debating how much of an impact that had on Padraig Harrington's side and whether the Irishman could have done anything better with his captaincy choices.

Harrington's team was only finalised just over a week before the team would travel to Wisconsin, with the podcast looking at whether the qualification system needs to be changed ahead of the 2023 contest to give players more opportunities to prepare together.

The contest could be the end of an era for the European 'old guard', with the panel highlighting the emotion the likes of Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter showed on the final day and reflecting on what the Ryder Cup means to the European team.

The all-star Spanish pairing of world No 1 Jon Rahm and record points scorer Sergio Garcia get praised for their unbeaten partnership over the first two days, with the guests trying to find some other positives for Team Europe from an otherwise disappointing week on American soil.

Rory McIlroy being in tears after his Ryder Cup singles match and Shane Lowry's passionate debut also get a mention, with the guests looking at how the pair can be part of a strong European team when they try to regain the trophy in two years' time.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!