Ryder Cup 2020: Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus pay tribute to Team USA after record-breaking win

Steve Stricker compared guiding Team USA to a record-breaking Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits to winning a major and explains how it felt to captain the American side.

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus led the tributes to Steve Stricker and his American team after they regained the Ryder Cup in record-breaking fashion at Whistling Straits.

Team USA dominated throughout to claim a 19-9 success in Wisconsin, claiming eight of the 12 points on offer in the Sunday singles to secure the largest winning margin in the modern Ryder Cup era.

Woods, who played in eight Ryder Cups and captained USA to Presidents Cup victory in 2019, was unable to be on-site as a vice-captain as he continues his recovery from serious injuries sustained in a car crash in February.

Steve Stricker (right) was a vice-captain for Woods in the 2019 Presidents Cup victory in Australia

The 15-time major champion made his presence felt within the team by sending a long message to the players ahead of the biennial contest, with Woods among the first to congratulate Stricker's side for their comprehensive victory.

"A dominant performance by @RyderCupUSA!" Woods tweeted. "I can't wait to see and celebrate with all of you! Congrats to all the players, Vice Captains and of course Captain @stevestricker."

Stricker revealed ahead of the tournament the role Woods has played in his backroom team and said the 45-year-old "didn't want to distract from the team" by attending the event, with the winning captain recognising the former world No 1's involvement during the closing ceremony.

"I've had a lot of conversations with Tiger and the assistant captains," Stricker said. "Tiger has been a big part of this team, so shout out to him. We had a lot of communication throughout the whole thing."

Steve Stricker reflects on his American side completing a comprehensive victory in the Ryder Cup and hails the players for their success at Whistling Straits.

Woods was joined in praising the record-breaking triumph by Jack Nicklaus, with the 18-time major champion backing the young and inexperienced Ryder Cup team to impress again in years to come.

"Very proud of @stevestricker and @RyderCupUSA," Nicklaus tweeted. "Built a great lead after two days & didn't take the pedal off the metal. Played terrific golf today!

"Congrats guys! Well played! This is a very big win for American golf! There is a nucleus in place for a great US team for long time."

Tom Watson, the losing Ryder Cup captain in 2014, tweeted: "To Captain @stevestricker and your awesome team, congratulations on bringing the Cup back home! Know there's going to be a fun celebration tonight. You earned it!"