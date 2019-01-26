Lucas Herbert receives two-shot penalty at Dubai Desert Classic

0:27 Lucas Herbert received a two-shot penalty during the third round in Dubai Lucas Herbert received a two-shot penalty during the third round in Dubai

Lucas Herbert slipped down the leaderboard at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic after falling foul of the rules during the third round.

The Australian began the day in a share of the lead and appeared to be one over through eight holes at Emirates Golf Club, only to be alerted to an incident from earlier in his round.

After Herbert hit his approach into the par-four ninth, European Tour official Andy McFee came to tell the Australian he was being penalised for his bunker play at the par-five third.

Herbert had grounded his club in the sand and used his wedge to move loose impediments around his ball, with the incident caught on camera and seeing him handed a two-shot penalty for improving his lie.

The ruling saw Herbert's par turn into a double-bogey seven, resulting in him reaching the turn in 38 and four strokes off the pace.

