Bryson DeChambeau not happy with game despite leading in Dubai

1:24 Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his third-round 68 at the Dubai Desert Classic Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his third-round 68 at the Dubai Desert Classic

Bryson DeChambeau believes there is still plenty of work to be done with his golf game, despite grabbing the lead after the third round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

DeChambeau birdied three of his final six holes to post a four-under 68 at Emirates Golf Club and move into a one-shot advantage over defending champion Haotong Li.

The American remains on course to achieve a maiden overseas victory and register a fourth win in nine worldwide starts, although he admits he has not been performing to his full potential.

DeChambeau has posted rounds of 66, 66 and 68 so far this week

"I'm just not 100 per cent with my golf game right now," DeChambeau told Sky Sports. "Shoot, I'm still leading, obviously, it's fantastic.

"I couldn't be displeased with that, but my expectation levels are for how I know I can perform, and I feel like I'm under-performing a little bit.

DeChambeau mixed six birdies with two bogeys on Saturday

"Still in the lead, still got the job done. Made it happen when it's necessary and hopefully I can have one more of those days and maybe even a better ball-striking day."

Li carded a third consecutive 67 to get to 15 under to stay in the hunt for back-to-back Dubai titles, with Matt Wallace a further two strokes back, alongside Ernie Els in a share of third.

1:19 Matt Wallace gives his verdict on posting a three-under 69 Matt Wallace gives his verdict on posting a three-under 69

"That was probably about par, I'd say, with how far behind I was," Wallace said after a three-under 69. "I needed that just to stay in contention really.

"I'm not sure what the guys can probably get to now, but three under was probably about par. I left everything in the jaws short which was frustrating, so hopefully they will drop tomorrow."

