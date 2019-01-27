Bryson DeChambeau believes hard work is paying off after Dubai victory

1:01 Bryson DeChambeau reflects on securing a maiden European Tour title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic Bryson DeChambeau reflects on securing a maiden European Tour title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Bryson DeChambeau believes his hard work is paying off after registering a maiden European Tour victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

DeChambeau fired an eight-under 64 to cruise to a record-breaking seven-stroke victory at Emirates Golf Club, which secured the world No 5 a fourth worldwide title in his last nine starts.

The American is often described as a "mad scientist" for his approach to the sport and told reporters throughout the week he was not 100 per cent happy with his game, although he was far more pleased with his final-round performance.

DeChambeau's win is his ninth consecutive worldwide top-20 finish

"Today I was happy with my game, I executed a lot of great shots," DeChambeau said. "It was obviously a lot of fun to be able to finally hoist an international trophy, so happy about that. Trying to shoot 25 under today and missed it by one, but I'm happy with the results for sure.

"It's a lot of hard work with my caddie and just really grinding and trying to figure out how to take account of all the variables out there.

DeChambeau registered the biggest winning margin in the tournament's history

"Whether it's air pressure, firmness values, mile-per-hour on the speed, putts, and ball speed, spin rates, we're trying to figure out as much as possible so I can be as successful as possible, and obviously it's shown.

"I've got to keep working on my game and focus on what I can do out there and what I can improve on."

Matt Wallace was DeChambeau's nearest challenger, after the Englishman closed out a final-round 68 with back-to-back birdies to claim outright second.

"I wanted to give it a go today," Wallace said. "I really wanted to put some pressure on Bryson. He was obviously scoring well.

Matt Wallace ended the week on 17 under

"Credit to him, he's played great today, from what I hear. He's a worthy champion this week and it's great to have him here. But I'll try and get him next time.

"The round was really good in parts, really shabby in parts. Not good enough to put any pressure on, but just about good enough to get second."